Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $793.41 million and $78.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.42 or 0.05396516 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00021154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11754487 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $69,939,111.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

