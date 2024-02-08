Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.43. 120,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,679. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

