Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 1,180 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,100. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.