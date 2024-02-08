Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys Shares of 1,662 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,741. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day moving average is $183.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

