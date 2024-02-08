Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,865. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

