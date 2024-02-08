Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 632 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GS traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $384.61. The company had a trading volume of 348,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.65 and its 200 day moving average is $344.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $393.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

