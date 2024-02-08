Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $213,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

