Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $304,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.