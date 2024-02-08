OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.