Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.00 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.