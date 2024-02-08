Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Susquehanna

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $465.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

ODFL stock opened at $432.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $448.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

