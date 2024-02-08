OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.43 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $88.31 million and $13.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00079236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001238 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

