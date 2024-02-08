Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.01

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 121097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

