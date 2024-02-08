OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

OneMain Trading Down 3.0 %

OMF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 1,019,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 89.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in OneMain by 14.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneMain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after buying an additional 82,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

