Oppenheimer Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $206.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $184.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.80.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.