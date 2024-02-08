O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $59,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $49.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,017.58. 394,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,411. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $782.50 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $979.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.27.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,932. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

