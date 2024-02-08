O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $940.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,039.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,067.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $776.43 and a one year high of $1,074.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $979.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $953.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,649 shares of company stock worth $8,597,932 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

