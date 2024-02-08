Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Origin Agritech stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

