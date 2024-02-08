Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $59,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $16,325,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

