Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.52% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $67.46.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

