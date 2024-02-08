Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.04. 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

