Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PANW traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $367.15. 1,805,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $371.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

