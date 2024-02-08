Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.22) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.47. The stock has a market cap of £337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

