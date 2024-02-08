Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.
Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.22) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.47. The stock has a market cap of £337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.
