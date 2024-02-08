Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.66% of Park-Ohio worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $312.46 million, a P/E ratio of -119.34 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,492 shares of company stock worth $452,070 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PKOH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

