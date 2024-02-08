Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 12,043 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance
NYSE BDX traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $240.96. The company had a trading volume of 490,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,674. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
