Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $26.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,735.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,255. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,464.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,190.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,750.82.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.