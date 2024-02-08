Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 111.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after acquiring an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,165. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

