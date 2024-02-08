Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 135.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $112.69. 521,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,284. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.