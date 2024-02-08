Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 50,592 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2,505.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $117.38. 157,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,551. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

