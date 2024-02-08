Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 76,474 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.51. 109,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

