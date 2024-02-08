Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

