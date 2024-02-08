Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $28.04 on Thursday, reaching $431.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,789. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

