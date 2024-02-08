Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.39 and a 200 day moving average of $380.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $457.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

