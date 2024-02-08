Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

