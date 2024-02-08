Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Graham worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 38.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC traded down $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $699.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $748.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $688.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.34. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

