Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $16.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,802 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 168,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

