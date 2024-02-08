Pax Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $352.79 million and $1.40 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

