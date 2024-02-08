Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $352.81 million and $1.40 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

