Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down to $199.03

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $199.03, but opened at $188.93. Paycom Software shares last traded at $188.62, with a volume of 169,130 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

