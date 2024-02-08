PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $68.42. Approximately 1,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 72,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PC Connection Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at PC Connection

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

