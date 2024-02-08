Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 2,481,350 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $655.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

