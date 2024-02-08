Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 2,481,350 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $655.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

