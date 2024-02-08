Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 625,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,365. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,131,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 137,645 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,104 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.