Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Stephens

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE PFGC opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $74.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

