Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Perion Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ PERI opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

