Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 206334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perion Network

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Perion Network by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.