Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 206334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.
PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perion Network Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
