Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.39. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

