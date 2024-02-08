Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

DOC stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

