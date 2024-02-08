PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

