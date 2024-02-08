PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
Insider Activity
In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.