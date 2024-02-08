PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RCS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

