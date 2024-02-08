PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:RCS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
