PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RCS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,156,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

